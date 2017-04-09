MLB

Report: Cubs' World Series rings to contain 108 diamonds

The Chicago Cubs' World Series rings will each contain 108 diamonds, one for each of the years that the team was unable to win a title before they defeated teh Cleveland Indians in seven games last November, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Cubs are set to wear white uniforms and caps with gold lettering and trim in the Monday night home opener.

The Cubs will receive their World Series rings on April 12. Former catcher David Ross will throw out the first pitch and lead the seventh inning stretch.

20 fans were selected as honorary ring bearers for the ceremony.

