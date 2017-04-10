MLB

Video: Yordano Ventura’s mother throws out first pitch at Royals’ home opener

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Royals started their home opener on a somber note, honoring late pitcher Yordano Ventura. 

Ventura died in a car crash in January at age 25 and the team is honoring him with jersey patches this season that read “ACE 30,” his nickname and jersey number, as well as with a clubhouse tribute in his locker. 

Monday’s ceremony included a saxophonist playing “Amazing Grace” and several of Ventura’s teammates laying a banner on the mound. Ventura’s mother, Marisol Hernandez, was also on hand to throw out the first pitch. 

Ventura was killed on the same day as former MLB infielder Andy Marte. Toxicology reports were not made public in either case.

