Last year the Orioles had the fewest stolen base attempts, just 32, since attempts began being tracked in 1951. (They succeeded 19 times.) And rightly so: With a high-homer, low-singles offense, risking an out to move up a base didn't make much sense. It's not as if the lack of steals significantly hurt them—they finished seventh in the AL in runs scored and won a wild-card spot. With the Orioles having brought almost the same roster, but even slower with outfielder Seth Smith and catcher Welington Castillo, it opens up the question: Could Baltimore set a new record this year? Buck Showalter may want to give it a try.