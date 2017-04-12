These are the Cubs’ first World Series rings ever created. They’re blinged-out, aesthetically pleasing and feature a cameo from...the notorious goat.

Props to whoever designed the rings for poking at Chicago’s long, debatably hexed history, and the finally busted Billy Goat curse.

Check them out.

World Champions.



Has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/zH3wuh8qgy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2017

The Cubs play the Dodgers on Wednesday and were presented their jewelry in a pretty cool ceremony featuring team legends from years past.

World Series Champion goals. pic.twitter.com/UCmW0bAiP8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 13, 2017

It could be another century, so relish it, everyone.