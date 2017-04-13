This story is adapted from the March 27, 2017 issue of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. To subscribe to the magazine click here. For more from Joe Sheehan, follow him on Twitter and subscribe to his newsletter.

Even after a long off-season and six weeks of spring training, each team still has plenty of questions to answer, and some that they might not even have considered. Hence these possible fixes to help all 15 American League clubs and each of the 15 National League teams.

