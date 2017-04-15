MLB players remember Jackie Robinson on Twitter

MLB players chimed in in remembrance of Jackie Robinson on Saturday, 70 years after he broke baseball’s color barrier.

For Jackie Robinson Day, all players don his universally-retired No. 42 each year per MLB’s tradition. Players shared their individual thoughts, feelings and thanks in honor of the Hall of Famer, who broke into the major leagues with the Brooklyn Dodgers and helped pave the way for African-American and Latino players to enter the league.

Robinson’s legacy lives on today, as evidenced by the sentiment of those paying tribute.

In 1947, Jackie Robinson stood up in front of thousands of people who were rooting against him & did what he did best - played ball! #hero pic.twitter.com/NHoic5zap8 — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) April 15, 2017

70 years ago you changed baseball... and you changed the world. Thank you. #JackieRobinsonDay #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/vQQ5VQr3I0 — Mark Melancon (@Mark_Melancon_) April 15, 2017

Because today is Jackie Robinson Day! Thank you to the man who paved the way for young African Americans! #Respect42 pic.twitter.com/RGnQxRRgNn — Tim Anderson Jr. (@TimAnderson7) April 15, 2017

42 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) April 15, 2017