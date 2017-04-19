MLB

Watch: Aaron Judge launches 448-foot home run, 116 mph off the bat

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge launched a career-high 448-foot home run in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

The ball came off his bat at 116 miles per hour.

Just before Judge's home run, Stalin Castro belted a 408-foot home run.

The longest home run at Yankee Stadium was a 462-foot shot by Carlos Correa. Judge's home run is the third-longest in Yankee Stadium history also behind a 462-foot home run by Matt Holliday, according to Statcast.

