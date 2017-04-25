These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The ownership group led by former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush has won the auction to buy the Miami Marlins, Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick reports.

The price paid for the team is currently unknown.

The Jeter-Bush group was the only group “with real interest” in buying the team as of Tuesday morning, Forbes’ Mike Ozanian reported earlier Tuesday.

The potential buyer was a group led by Tagg Romney, son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

The Marlins sale became a point of controversy in February when it was reported that Charles Kushner, the father of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, was part of a group seeking to buy the team. At the same time, current Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria was being considered for an appointment as U.S. ambassador to France. Kushner then announced he would not be purchasing the team if Loria received the appointment.

Loria, 76, has owned the Marlins since 2003. His tenure with the team has been tumultuous, highlighted by a World Series win but overshadowed by frequent teardowns and rebuilds.