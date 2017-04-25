MLB

Report: Group led by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush wins auction to buy Marlins

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
21 minutes ago

The ownership group led by former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush has won the auction to buy the Miami Marlins, Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick reports

The price paid for the team is currently unknown. 

The Jeter-Bush group was the only group “with real interest” in buying the team as of Tuesday morning, Forbes’ Mike Ozanian reported earlier Tuesday

The potential buyer was a group led by Tagg Romney, son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney. 

The Marlins sale became a point of controversy in February when it was reported that Charles Kushner, the father of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, was part of a group seeking to buy the team. At the same time, current Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria was being considered for an appointment as U.S. ambassador to France. Kushner then announced he would not be purchasing the team if Loria received the appointment. 

Loria, 76, has owned the Marlins since 2003. His tenure with the team has been tumultuous, highlighted by a World Series win but overshadowed by frequent teardowns and rebuilds. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters