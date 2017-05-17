Watch: Weakest benches-clearing brawl between Giants and Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants got into the weakest benches clearing brawl on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first inning, Giants starter Johnny Cueto barked at Yasmani Grandal, who was on second base for the Dodgers. Cueto then threw at Grandal's head in the third inning.

[VIDEO] The whole dumb Yasmani Grandal/Johnny Cueto thing. https://t.co/ofvz3A1xFh — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) May 17, 2017

At a glance, it appears that the shoving or contact was very minimal.

Man who does not care about the benches clearing: pic.twitter.com/42N6zEg55l — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 17, 2017

Clayton Kershaw taking zero chance at getting hurt or losing friends.