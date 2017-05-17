MLB

Watch: Weakest benches-clearing brawl between Giants and Dodgers

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants got into the weakest benches clearing brawl on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first inning, Giants starter Johnny Cueto barked at Yasmani Grandal, who was on second base for the Dodgers. Cueto then threw at Grandal's head in the third inning. 

At a glance, it appears that the shoving or contact was very minimal.

Clayton Kershaw taking zero chance at getting hurt or losing friends.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters