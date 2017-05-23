The Baltimore Orioles are still interested in former Notre Dame pitcher Pat Connaughton, who is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.com's Nick Ostiller.

Connaughton was a two-sport athlete for the Fighting Irish and was drafted by the Orioles in 2014. He played one more season for the Irish on the basketball court before declaring for the NBA draft. He was drafted by the Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2015 draft.

In his first two seasons in the NBA, Connaughton is averaging just 1.8 points in 73 games. The third year of his three-year deal is not guaranteed by Portland.

Connaughton still has ties to the Orioles organization, according to ESPN. He is represented by Sam Samardzija, who also represents Giants pitcher and fellow Notre Dame star Jeff Samardzija.