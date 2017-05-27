Hall of Fame pitcher, ex-U.S. senator Jim Bunning dies at 85

Hall of Fame pitcher and former Kentucky senator Jim Bunning has died, MLB announced. He was 85.

Bunning was a seven-time All-Star in 17 big league seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996 by the veteran’s committee. He amassed 224 wins and had a career 3.24 ERA and is one of only 23 pitchers to throw a perfect game.

Bunning hung up his spikes in 1971 and began a career in politics shortly thereafter, first as a city councilman. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1986 and graduated to the Senate in 1999. He did not run for re-election in 2010.

Bunning’s passing elicited strong reactions from his fellow Kentucky politicians.

Kentucky lost a true gem today. Sen. Jim Bunning, Baseball Hall of Famer-turned public servant, was a champion of conservatism and (1/5) pic.twitter.com/1dxmXF1UBs — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) May 27, 2017

Kentucky lost a true hero. Senator Bunning was fearless on the mound and in the halls of Congress. He will be missed. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 27, 2017

Bunning had suffered a stroke in October.