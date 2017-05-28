After 2012 saw a trio of perfect games, there hasn't been one in baseball since. Will that change this Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend? Update: The answer is no, at least not yet.

White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez was perfect through six innings against the Tigers, needing only 69 pitches to retire the first 18 Detroit batters in order. He proceeded to lose the perfecto on the first batter of the seventh inning.

Gonzalez's 2017 has hardly been dominant. Gonzalez is 3-5 on the season with a 4.55 ERA in nine starts. While his line across nine starts is unremarkable, he did have a two-start stretch in April in which he allowed just a lone earned run in 16 1/3 innings against the Yankees and Royals.

Felix Hernandez's Aug. 15, 2012 perfect game against the Rays at Safeco Field remains the last to occur in Major League Baseball.