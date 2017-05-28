MLB

White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez loses perfect game bid in seventh inning vs. Tigers

Quickly

  • There hasn't been a perfect game in MLB since Felix Hernandez's in 2012.
icon
Evan Webeck
29 minutes ago

After 2012 saw a trio of perfect games, there hasn't been one in baseball since. Will that change this Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend? Update: The answer is no, at least not yet.

White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez was perfect through six innings against the Tigers, needing only 69 pitches to retire the first 18 Detroit batters in order. He proceeded to lose the perfecto on the first batter of the seventh inning.

Gonzalez's 2017 has hardly been dominant. Gonzalez is 3-5 on the season with a 4.55 ERA in nine starts. While his line across nine starts is unremarkable, he did have a two-start stretch in April in which he allowed just a lone earned run in 16 1/3 innings against the Yankees and Royals.

Felix Hernandez's Aug. 15, 2012 perfect game against the Rays at Safeco Field remains the last to occur in Major League Baseball.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters