There was a lot happening in the seconds before benches cleared during Monday's game between the Nationals and Giants. Hunter Strickland nailed Bryce Harper with a pitch, and Harper pointed at Strickland with his bat before walking menacingly toward the pitcher. Harper threw his bat aside and started springing to the mound, where he and Strickland started exchanging punches as the benches emptied and Buster Posey just kinda stood there watching like the rest of us.

Something else happens, too: As Harper starts running toward Strickland, he rips off his helmet and winds up, apparently planning to fire it at the pitcher. Harper is a professional baseball player whose job depends on his ability to throw objects accurately, but this throw was—well, just watch it for yourself.

BRYCE HARPER WITH THE WORST HELMET THROW OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/OdiXDLZ9Gz — Kent Murphy (@RealCoachKent) May 29, 2017

The keyboard warriors over at Twitter dot com, unfazed by Harper throwing haymakers over a three–year beef with a relief pitcher, had some fun at the outfielder's expense.

Bryce Harper helmet throw vs. 50 Cent first pitch pic.twitter.com/jFw3JJvMVc — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper's helmet throw gets the treatment pic.twitter.com/vp0wYQWv4b — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper's helmet throw makes him look like the kid that bats 12th and picks dandelions in right field pic.twitter.com/sU37R6lDCg — Hoemar Minaya (@HornikGSN) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper's helmet throw looked like Jay Cutler trying to throw to an open WR — Taylor Owens (@Taylorjowens23) May 29, 2017

Another look at Bryce Harper's helmet throw pic.twitter.com/SvePzM51Qk — Subpar Fundies (@goodfundies) May 29, 2017

After I saw Bryce Harper throw his helmet.. I feel I too can play Major League Baseball. — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) May 29, 2017

Good thing Bryce Harper doesn't throw baseballs like he throws batting helmets pic.twitter.com/eh4xh8oagD — Cleveland Cam (@cleveland_cam) May 29, 2017

At least Harper can hit.