MLB

Twitter roasts Bryce Harper for terrible helmet throw before bench–clearing brawl

Stanley Kay
an hour ago

There was a lot happening in the seconds before benches cleared during Monday's game between the Nationals and Giants. Hunter Strickland nailed Bryce Harper with a pitch, and Harper pointed at Strickland with his bat before walking menacingly toward the pitcher. Harper threw his bat aside and started springing to the mound, where he and Strickland started exchanging punches as the benches emptied and Buster Posey just kinda stood there watching like the rest of us. 

Something else happens, too: As Harper starts running toward Strickland, he rips off his helmet and winds up, apparently planning to fire it at the pitcher. Harper is a professional baseball player whose job depends on his ability to throw objects accurately, but this throw was—well, just watch it for yourself. 

The keyboard warriors over at Twitter dot com, unfazed by Harper throwing haymakers over a three–year beef with a relief pitcher, had some fun at the outfielder's expense. 

At least Harper can hit. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters