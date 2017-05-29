MLB

Tim Tebow makes SAL Southern Division All-Star Game ballot

MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
29 minutes ago

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is on the 2017 SAL Souther Division All-Star Game ballot.

Tebow is playing for the New York Mets' Class A South Atlantic League team. He is 30-for-136 on the year with 14 RBIs and 45 strikeouts.

This past week, Tebow tumbled to catch a ball in the outfield that preserved a 3–2 win over the Lexington Legends.

Tim Tebow's Baseball Odyssey

The game will be held at Sprit Communications Park, which is also the home of the Columbia Fireflies, on Tuesday, June 20.

