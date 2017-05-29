Tim Tebow makes SAL Southern Division All-Star Game ballot

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is on the 2017 SAL Souther Division All-Star Game ballot.

Tebow is playing for the New York Mets' Class A South Atlantic League team. He is 30-for-136 on the year with 14 RBIs and 45 strikeouts.

This past week, Tebow tumbled to catch a ball in the outfield that preserved a 3–2 win over the Lexington Legends.

• Tim Tebow's Baseball Odyssey

The game will be held at Sprit Communications Park, which is also the home of the Columbia Fireflies, on Tuesday, June 20.