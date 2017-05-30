Bryce Harper vs. Hunter Strickland: Who's more in the wrong?

West Michigan Whitecaps player Eduardo Jimenez hurled a ball at Dayton Dragons reliever Jesse Stallings in a Class-A Midwest League game over the weekend.

The brawl spurred from an incident where Whitecaps shortstop Daniel Pinero took a slight step on Dragons base runner Jose Siri's ankle following a stolen base. The players chirped each other before being separated.

Pineiro and Siri were ejected from the game.

As both teams cleared their benches, Jimenez escalated the fight when he threw a ball at Stallings.

Watch the brawl below:

Midwest League president Richard Nussbaum is reviewing the brawl before handing down any discipline. The Midwest League does not announce suspensions, according to Baseball America.

