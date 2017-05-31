The Chicago White Sox announced that Ken "Hawk" Harrelson will call his final game for the team in 2018.

Harrelson will head into his 34th and final season as the White Sox' play-by-play announcer. His schedule for next season will consist primarily of Sunday home games. He will do 20 games.

Harrelson told reporters before Wednesday night's game that he wants to spend more time with his family.

He's best known for his home run call, where he says "You can put it on the board! Yes! Yes!" after any White Sox home run.

The team also signed a multi-year deal with Jason Benetti, who will serve as the primary play-by-play announcer with Chicago.