Watch: Albert Pujols hits 600th home run

Chris Chavez
38 minutes ago

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols hit his 600th home run to become just the ninth player in history to join the club.

Pujols’s 600th came in a big way. He hit a grand slam off Twins starter Ervin Santana in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game, his ninth home run of the season, to cement history.

Barry Bonds still holds the Major League record for most home runs in his career with 762. The only players with more home runs than Pujols are Bonds, Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696), Willie Mays (660), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Jim Thome (612) and Sammy Sosa (609).

​Pujols has four and a half seasons remaining with the Angels and is expected to be paid about $130 million. If he plays out the remainder of his contract, there is a chance he could become just the fourth player with 700 home runs in his career. The next major milestone could be surpassing Sosa for the most home runs by a player born in Latin America.

In December 2011, Pujols signed a 10-year deal worth $254 million. In his first six season with Los Angeles, Pujols's power has taken a step down since his days with the St. Louis Cardinals. As a Cardinal, he won three MVP awards and hoisted two World Series championships. He hit 445 of his career home runs in his 11 seasons with St. Louis.

