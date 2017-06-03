These are the five best contracts in baseball

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez is no-hitting the Arizona Diamondbacks through eight innings on Saturday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Volquez entered the game with a 1–7 record and 3.99 ERA on the year. He’s surrendered just two walks against the D-Backs, striking out seven and having faced the minimum of 24 batters thus far.

Volquez is looking to become the sixth Marlins pitcher to throw a no-hitter in franchise history.

Henderson Alvarez was the last Marlins pitcher to throw a no-hitter, when he defeated the Detroit Tigers 1–0 on September 29, 2013.