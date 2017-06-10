Can Aaron Judge live up to Derek Jeter comparison?

Aaron Judge is the new, large, powerful face of the Yankees, and he hit a ball very hard and far on Saturday.

The home run that Judge hit against the Orioles set a Statcast-era (past three seasons) record for exit velocity at 121.1 miles per hour off his bat (and into the far recesses of Yankee Stadium).

ALL RISE! AARON JUDGE!



Too strong, too good. Solo HR to get the @Yankees going. #BALvsNYY https://t.co/CgvzbyAA3C — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 10, 2017

Aaron Judge just set a new Statcast-era record. 121.1 mph on this homer: pic.twitter.com/His90MALUd — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 10, 2017

It went 382 feet.

We should appreciate this man.