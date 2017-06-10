Watch: Aaron Judge homer sets Statcast-era record for exit velocity
Aaron Judge is the new, large, powerful face of the Yankees, and he hit a ball very hard and far on Saturday.
The home run that Judge hit against the Orioles set a Statcast-era (past three seasons) record for exit velocity at 121.1 miles per hour off his bat (and into the far recesses of Yankee Stadium).
ALL RISE! AARON JUDGE!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 10, 2017
Too strong, too good. Solo HR to get the @Yankees going. #BALvsNYY https://t.co/CgvzbyAA3C
Aaron Judge just set a new Statcast-era record. 121.1 mph on this homer: pic.twitter.com/His90MALUd— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 10, 2017
It went 382 feet.
We should appreciate this man.