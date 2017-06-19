Is Aaron Judge the new face of the Yankees?

If you thought Gary Sanchez’s torrid start to a career couldn’t be topped, think again.

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs in the first two innings of Monday’s game against the Mets, giving him 21 in his first 51 career MLB games. That’s one more homer than Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had in 51 games to open his career in 2015 and 2016. Red Sox outfielder Wally Berger also had 20 home runs in 51 games as a rookie in 1930.

20 homers in 51 career games?



Wally Berger@ElGarySanchez

And now … @Cody_Bellinger. https://t.co/Y2DkWiqeI4 pic.twitter.com/xgRBx2QUqC — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 20, 2017

Bellinger has now passed Eric Thames to take the NL lead in home runs this season and is tied with Logan Morrison for second-most in the majors, behind Aaron Judge’s 23.

Bellinger’s father, Clay, was a utility man for four years with the Yankees and Angels. He had 12 home runs in 183 career games.