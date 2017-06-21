MLB

Addison Russell's wife files for divorce, will not be interviewed by MLB

Addison Russell's wife files for divorce, won't talk to MLB
Associated Press
2 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) Addison Russell’s wife has filed for divorce nearly two weeks after the Chicago Cubs shortstop was accused of hitting her.

Melisa Reidy-Russell filed the divorce petition in Cook County last week, according to a filing provided by her attorney, Thomas T. Field, on Wednesday. She is seeking full custody of the couple’s young son along with child and other support.

Earlier this month, Reidy-Russell posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption suggesting her husband had been unfaithful to her. In another post, a user—described by Melisa as a close friend—made the accusation that Russell had “hit” his wife.

Russell has denied the allegation. A statement released by Field's communications firm said Reidy-Russell “has declined the invitation from Major League Baseball to be interviewed relative to social media postings and allegations of domestic violence.”

