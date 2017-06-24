Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna told reporters before Saturday afternoon's game that he was struggling with mental illness, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet Canada.

Osuna did not play in Friday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, where Blue Jays relievers Aaron Loup and Jason Grilli blew a three-run lead. The Royals lost the game 5–4.

Osuna says he was feeling "anxious and lost."

Osuna: "I'm not myself right now. I don't know how to explain it. I'm just a little bit lost right now." Says never experienced it before. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 24, 2017

Osuna has a 2.48 ERA with 19 saves and 37 strikeouts on the year.