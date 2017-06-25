MLB

Tim Tebow promoted to high Class A St. Lucie by Mets

0:30 | MLB
Tim Tebow: Winning World Series would mean more than a Super Bowl
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The New York Mets have promoted former NFL quarterback and prospect Tim Tebow from low class A to high Class A St. Lucie, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is hitting .222 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 63 games for the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League. Tebow has struck out 69 times and walked 23 times.

Tebow has been playing left field.

Mets signed Tebow to a reported $100,000 contract last September despite not having played organized baseball since high school.

The Mets are 33–41 on the season.

