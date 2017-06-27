The Chicago Cubs will be making a second visit to the White House on Wednesday, manager Joe Maddon told reporters.

The Cubs already visited the White House to celebrate their World Series title in January before President Obama left office. Wednesday's visit is an informal one to President Trump. The second visit was organized by the Ricketts family, which owns the team.

Co-owner Todd Ricketts was nominated by President Trump to serve as the deputy commerce secretary before he withdrew his nomination in April. Ricketts reportedly had difficulty disengaging from his family's ownership of the Cubs to meet ethics rules.

The Cubs said that about two dozen people from the team's traveling party, including players, will visit the White House, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Maddon will also be speaking to a group of young Republicans at a luncheon on Wednesday. He is good friends with congressman Lou Barletta and will be joining him in the luncheon. Maddon also told reporters that he didn't want to get into the politics of the visit but will be attending because it is the White House.

The Cubs will play the second game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.