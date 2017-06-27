MLB

Florida Gators win first-ever College World Series after 103 seasons

MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Florida Gators captured the College World Series title on Sunday night with a 6–1 win over the LSU Tigers to sweep the best-of-three series.

Florida scored its first two runs in the bottom of first and second inning before holding the lead. LSU scored its first run in the seventh inning but also lost a run due to an interference call on a Tigers base runner. LSU threatened in the eighth inning but failed to score. 

Florida added four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal the victory.

Florida defeated LSU 4–3 in Game 1 on Monday night.

Florida had previously reached the finals and lost in 2005 and 2011. The Gators had eight players drafted in the first 10 rounds of last year;s MLB draft but went 0–2 in Omaha.

LSU has won six titles with the most recent being in 2009. Both teams shared the SEC regular-season championship.

