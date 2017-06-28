MLB

MLB umpire saves woman from falling off bridge near PNC Park

Chris Chavez
40 minutes ago

MLB umpire John Tumpane helped save a woman's life on the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon, according to Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

At around 3 p.m., a woman climbed over the railing on the bridge and stood above the Allegheny River. Trumpane rushed to lock his arms and stop her from possibly falling. A police boat, a helicopter, an ambulance, a police officer and fire truck arrived on the scene. 

“I was just trying to tell her it was going to be all right. There’s help,” Tumpane told the Post-Gazzette. “We’re going to be better if she can get back on this side. I said, ‘All these people are here. Look at all these people who want to help you. We’re all here for the right reasons. We want to get you better.’ ”

The woman was lifted back over the railing and laid on a mat, according to Nesbitt. Before she was taken away by paramedics, Trumpane got her name and says he hopes to reconnect with the woman before he leaves the city.

Trumpane is the home plate umpire for Wednesday night's game at PNC Park.

