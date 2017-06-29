A 2013 first-round pick out of a Mississippi community college and a consensus top 50 prospect heading into last season, Anderson was recalled in June once the White Sox realized that Jimmy Rollins had nothing left in the tank. Though prospect hounds loved his plus-plus speed and plus hit tool, they voiced concerns about both his defense (mainly his hands and footwork rather than his arm) and his overly aggressive approach at the plate, particularly his vulnerability to breaking balls.

In his age-23 season, Anderson hit for a respectable 100 OPS+ via a somewhat lopsided .283/.306/.432 line. His power (nine home runs) and speed (six triples) boosted his hacking approach that produced just 13 walks in 431 plate appearances. That 3.0% walk rate was the second lowest among AL hitters with at least 80 plate appearances, while his 9.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio was the worst among those with at least 200 PA. Even so, his defensive metrics were favorable (+6 runs via both DRS and UZR), and his 2.8 bWAR outdistanced every AL rookie except Gary Sanchez.

Thus far this year, however, Anderson has flailed his way to a .249/.274/.372 line and a 73 OPS+. His strikeout-to-walk rates hasn't budged by much from last year (it sits at 8.56 ratio), and his 39.7% rate of swinging at pitches outside the zone is the AL's seventh worst, up from 36.4% last year, 18th at the 400 PA cutoff. Sliders have been a huge problem; he's whiffed on more than 36% of them in both seasons, and where he hit .183 and slugged .256 on the 82 he put into play last year, he's at .117/.156 on 77 in play this year. His defense (-4 DRS, -7 UZR) appears to have taken a big step back as well, though sample size caveats apply. Still, his performance adds up to just 0.3 WAR—the kind of showing that would merit a Triple A refresher course, particularly for a rebuilding team that's not playing for anything in 2017. On Tuesday, manager Rick Renteria said that the 24-year-old shortstop will begin wearing corrective lenses. We’ll see if that helps.