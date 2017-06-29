MLB

Nationals’ Trea Turner breaks wrist after being hit by pitch

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner has a broken wrist and is out indefinitely, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

Turner was hit on the wrist by a Pedro Stop pitch in the eighth inning of Thursday’s game against Chicago and was removed from the game, which the Nationals lost 5–4.

One of the league’s top stolen-base threats, Turner, 23, has 35 steals and is hitting .279 atop Washington’s order through 68 games. He had begun to heat up at the plate in recent weeks.

Washington is also without top-of-the-order threat Adam Eaton for the season due to injury.

The Nationals are 47–32 after Thursday, sitting in first place in the NL East. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters