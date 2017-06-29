These are the five best contracts in baseball

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner has a broken wrist and is out indefinitely, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

Turner was hit on the wrist by a Pedro Stop pitch in the eighth inning of Thursday’s game against Chicago and was removed from the game, which the Nationals lost 5–4.

One of the league’s top stolen-base threats, Turner, 23, has 35 steals and is hitting .279 atop Washington’s order through 68 games. He had begun to heat up at the plate in recent weeks.

Washington is also without top-of-the-order threat Adam Eaton for the season due to injury.

The Nationals are 47–32 after Thursday, sitting in first place in the NL East.