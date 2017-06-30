MLB

Wait, did Tim Tebow just rob a home run?

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

It seems our wayward minor league baseball hero Tim Tebow may have robbed a home run.

Tebow, who is now playing for the St, Lucie Mets after recently moving up to High A ball, made a pretty nice grab in left field on Friday night.

We aren’t really sure if this ball was going out, hence the "may have" robbed said hitter. But it’s a nice play. Touchdown. Go for two. Jump pass. Gator Chomp.

Are you ready for Tim Tebow at Citi Field in September? Because if he keeps creating reasons for fans to buy tickets enjoy watching him play baseball, it could happen. 

