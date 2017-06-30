Wait, did Tim Tebow just rob a home run?

These are the five best contracts in baseball

It seems our wayward minor league baseball hero Tim Tebow may have robbed a home run.

Tebow, who is now playing for the St, Lucie Mets after recently moving up to High A ball, made a pretty nice grab in left field on Friday night.

We aren’t really sure if this ball was going out, hence the "may have" robbed said hitter. But it’s a nice play. Touchdown. Go for two. Jump pass. Gator Chomp.

Tim Tebow flashing some serious leather in left field to end the 1st Inning. Full highlights tonight on @NBC2 and @ABC7SWFL pic.twitter.com/JMlj7Wc1aD — Andrew McDevitt (@AMcDevittTV) July 1, 2017