Wait, did Tim Tebow just rob a home run?
It seems our wayward minor league baseball hero Tim Tebow may have robbed a home run.
Tebow, who is now playing for the St, Lucie Mets after recently moving up to High A ball, made a pretty nice grab in left field on Friday night.
We aren’t really sure if this ball was going out, hence the "may have" robbed said hitter. But it’s a nice play. Touchdown. Go for two. Jump pass. Gator Chomp.
Tim Tebow flashing some serious leather in left field to end the 1st Inning. Full highlights tonight on @NBC2 and @ABC7SWFL pic.twitter.com/JMlj7Wc1aD— Andrew McDevitt (@AMcDevittTV) July 1, 2017
Are you ready for Tim Tebow at Citi Field in September? Because if he keeps creating reasons for fans to
buy tickets enjoy watching him play baseball, it could happen.