MLB

Sandy Alderson admits Tim Tebow signing was partly for marketing

0:30 | MLB
Tim Tebow: Winning World Series would mean more than a Super Bowl
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson admitted that the team signed Tim Tebow party due to his celebrity status, according to Newsday.

"Look, we signed him because he is a good guy, partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business. My attitude is, 'Why not?'" Alderson said at the SABR Convention.

He added that the scout who is listed as the scout from Tebow's showcase before the Mets signed the former Heisman Trophy winner is a director of merchandising.

An oral history of Barry Bonds's titanic Yankee Stadium homer

Tebow was recently called up to the High A club in Port St. Lucie. He has one home run in his first three games with the team after hitting .220 with three home runs in 64 games with the low Single A Columbia Fireflies.

