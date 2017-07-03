Mike Trout is officially out of the All-Star Game

Mike Trout was selected by the fans to start his fifth consecutive All-Star Game but the Angels centerfielder will not be taking the field in Miami. The team announced Monday that Trout will be on a rehab assignment during the July 11 game in Miami.

Trout has not played since tearing the UCL in his left thumb on May 28 while attempting to steal a base. He had surgery on May 31 and was given a six- to eight-week recovery timetable. He will join Class A Inland Empire for a rehab assignment beginning Tuesday.

Trout has now been selected to six consecutive All-Star Games and has started each game for the American League since 2013. He was the MVP of the 2014 and 2015 games.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be voted to play in the All-Star Game this season. There are so many players in our game that deserve to be on the All-Star team so to be elected again is truly humbling,” Trout said in a statement. “We play this game day in and day out for the fans so I am incredibly grateful that they see me as deserving of such an honor.”

The team will have a better idea when Trout should be ready to return to the lineup after he works out with Inland Empire on Tuesday.