MLB

Mike Trout is officially out of the All-Star Game

0:46 | MLB
Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez to compete in MLB Home Run Derby
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Mike Trout was selected by the fans to start his fifth consecutive All-Star Game but the Angels centerfielder will not be taking the field in Miami. The team announced Monday that Trout will be on a rehab assignment during the July 11 game in Miami.

Trout has not played since tearing the UCL in his left thumb on May 28 while attempting to steal a base. He had surgery on May 31 and was given a six- to eight-week recovery timetable. He will join Class A Inland Empire for a rehab assignment beginning Tuesday. 

Trout has now been selected to six consecutive All-Star Games and has started each game for the American League since 2013. He was the MVP of the 2014 and 2015 games. 

“I couldn’t be more honored to be voted to play in the All-Star Game this season. There are so many players in our game that deserve to be on the All-Star team so to be elected again is truly humbling,” Trout said in a statement. “We play this game day in and day out for the fans so I am incredibly grateful that they see me as deserving of such an honor.”

The team will have a better idea when Trout should be ready to return to the lineup after he works out with Inland Empire on Tuesday. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters