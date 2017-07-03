MLB

Bryce Harper says there's 'no chance' he'll participate in 2017 Home Run Derby

1:22 | MLB
Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge are taking MLB by storm
Stanley Kay
42 minutes ago

Bryce Harper might be one of the most electrifying hitters in baseball, but he won't be participating in this year's Home Run Derby. 

Harper told ESPN on Sunday there was "no chance" he would hit in next week's derby, which will take place in Miami on the eve of the 2017 All-Star Game at Marlins Park. The news is hardly a surprise, as Harper said in 2015 that he'd skip the following two years of Home Run Derbies. 

Harper last took part in the Home Run Derby in 2013, when he finished in second place. 

The good news for baseball fans is Harper said in 2015 he'd like to bat in the 2018 Home Run Derby, when All-Star festivities take place in Washington, D.C.

 

MLB
Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger headline MLB All-Star Game rosters

Harper is one of three Nationals that fans voted as a 2017 All-Star starter. Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy will also start for the National League, while Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg were voted to the pitching staff. Anthony Rendon could also make the team as a final vote candidate. 

Harper hit two home runs Sunday in a 7–2 win over the Cardinals. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters