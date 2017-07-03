Bryce Harper might be one of the most electrifying hitters in baseball, but he won't be participating in this year's Home Run Derby.

Harper told ESPN on Sunday there was "no chance" he would hit in next week's derby, which will take place in Miami on the eve of the 2017 All-Star Game at Marlins Park. The news is hardly a surprise, as Harper said in 2015 that he'd skip the following two years of Home Run Derbies.

Harper last took part in the Home Run Derby in 2013, when he finished in second place.

The good news for baseball fans is Harper said in 2015 he'd like to bat in the 2018 Home Run Derby, when All-Star festivities take place in Washington, D.C.

Harper is one of three Nationals that fans voted as a 2017 All-Star starter. Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy will also start for the National League, while Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg were voted to the pitching staff. Anthony Rendon could also make the team as a final vote candidate.

Harper hit two home runs Sunday in a 7–2 win over the Cardinals.