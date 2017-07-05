Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray hit his first home run of his career and it traveled far.

In the bottom of the second inning, Gray crushed a pitch from Cincinnati Reds starter Scott Feldman that went 467 feet into center field.

All of Gray's career hits came last year as he hit .149 with seven hits in 55 plate appearances.

Watch the home run below:

Jon Gray — a pitcher — just hit a baseball 467 feet pic.twitter.com/LuZf7GwJZY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2017

According to Statcast, it is the longest home run by a pitcher since 2015 and the longest Rockies' home run of 2017.