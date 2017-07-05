MLB

Watch: Pitcher Jon Gray launches 467-foot home run, longest by pitcher since 2015

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
7 minutes ago

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray hit his first home run of his career and it traveled far.

In the bottom of the second inning, Gray crushed a pitch from Cincinnati Reds starter Scott Feldman that went 467 feet into center field.

All of Gray's career hits came last year as he hit .149 with seven hits in 55 plate appearances.

Watch the home run below:

According to Statcast, it is the longest home run by a pitcher since 2015 and the longest Rockies' home run of 2017.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters