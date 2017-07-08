The New York Mets have placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a partially collapsed lung, the team announced.

The Mets recalled Michael Conforto from his rehab assignment and activated him off the disabled list.

Nimmo was hitting .350 with no home runs and two RBIs in his 17 games on the season.

Conforto was on the disabled list with a bruised hand but was reportedly ready to come off the disabled list ahead of Saturday's game against the St Louis Cardinals, the first day he's available.

The Mets are 39–45 on the season and sit 11 games out of first place in the National League East division.