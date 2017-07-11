MLB All-Star week is full of events. You have the Futures Game, the Home Run Derby, Workout Day and, evidently, the parade.

I wasn’t familiar with the parade and it looks like I’m not the only one. A procession of pickup trucks rolled down Biscayne Boulevard and there were tens—perhaps even dozens—of fans on hand to see it.

Here’s an overhead shot of the route before the parade began.

It didn’t fill in much once the players actually started rolling by.

The @MLB All Star Red Carpet Parade is underway along Bayfront Park ahead of tonight's #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/Su0A0w0fyb — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) July 11, 2017

Capacity crowd on hand here on Biscayne Boulevard for the All-Star Game Parade #AllStarGame #RedCarpet #ASG2017 pic.twitter.com/uS0EQ7odt6 — Martin J. Keane (@CanesLawMarty) July 11, 2017

Live at the @MLB All star Parade! We spy @Giancarlo818 making his way down the red carpet @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/Pvc4eP466Y — Bianca Peters (@BIANCApeters8) July 11, 2017

Corey Kluber, Starlin Castro and Michael Fulmer come through. pic.twitter.com/HdVJLKXklW — (((Lichtenstein))) (@ABLichtenstein) July 11, 2017

As far as I can tell, the parade exists mostly as a product placement opportunity for Chevy. They probably would have liked to have more eyeballs on their trucks, though.