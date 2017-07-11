Pitbull is now in the running with a slew of others attempting to buy the Miami Marlins, according to Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald.

The Miami-based rapper is joining the team of former Florida governor Jeb Bush, former MLB pitcher Tom Glavine and Tagg Romney, the son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, a spokesman for Pitbull confirmed with the Miami Herald.

Pitbull was the opening act for the MLB Home Run Derby hosted at Marlins Park, and before he became a household name, he was a DJ for the club, and even had a hype song for the team's 2009 season.

In addition to Pitbull's group, two other groups are also attempting to purchase the Marlins. A group led by former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and featuring Michael Jordan as an investor is reportedly nearing a deal to purchase the Marlins, according to the New York Post.

The third group, led by Miami-based billionaire Jorge Mas was reported to be buying the team for $1.17 billion, according to Mike Ozanian of Forbes. The club denied that report however, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Whenever any of these groups are able to convince current owner Jeffrey Loria to sell the team, they will have to have that bid approved b the MLB. Loria reportedly wants $1.3 billion for the team—the amount that was bid by a group featuring Jeter and Bush in April.