The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

The first big deal went down on Thursday as the Chicago Cubs got Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Texas Rangers could trade Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels. Hamels can block trades to 20 teams, but the team would like a lot of compensation if they ended up trading both players. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• Multiple teams are interested in Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton would have to waive his no trade clause in order to be dealt. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Dodgers have interest in Orioles closer Zach Britton. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Yankees and Padres have discussed Brandon Maurer in trade talks. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Phillies have been vocal in their desire to acquire Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich. They would be willing to take on “bad money” contracts to do so. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Cubs did inquire to the Detroit Tigers on Justin Verlander within last month, but the talks never gained steam. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

Injuries

• Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.

• White Sox pitcher Nate Jones is out for the season after undergoing surgery to have nerve repositioned in his right elbow.

• Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is expected to join the lineup on Friday against the Cubs. Davis has been out since June 13 with a right oblique strain.