The Braves have activated infielder Sean Rodriguez from the 60-day disabled list, the team announced Monday.

Rodriguez injured his shoulder in a late January car accident and had surgery in mid-February. Rodriguez’s wife and two children were hospitalized after the crash; the driver of the other car, a stolen police cruiser, was killed.

The injury was expected to cost Rodriguez the entire 2017 season but he began a rehab assignment two weeks ago, though he picked up just three hits in 39 at-bats during his 11-game stint in the minors.

The Braves signed Rodriguez for two years and $11.5 million in November. He was expected to take over as the starting second baseman, forcing the Braves to go out and trade for Brandon Phillips when Rodriguez was injured. Even though Phillips is occupying the position Rodriguez was expecting to fill, he should have no trouble finding a place to play. Rodriguez has played at least 115 games at each infield position in his nine-year MLB career, as well as 163 games in the outfield.

Rodriguez was activated along with another utility player: Danny Santana. Utilityman Jace Peterson was sent down, as well as pitcher Jason Hursh.