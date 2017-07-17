MLB

MLB rumors: White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier close to being traded

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

The first big deal went down on Thursday as the Chicago Cubs got Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Red Sox are getting closer to acquiring White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• More than 10 teams have expressed some level of interest in Braves pitcher Jaime Garcia. (MLB.com)

• The Red Sox are scouting Josh Harrison and David Freese of the Pirates, Mets infielders T.J. Rivera and Asdrubal Cabrera and Eduardo Nunez of the Giants in search of third baseman. (Michael Silverman, Boston Herald)

• The Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals have discussed Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon as a possible trade target. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

The Baltimore Orioles are unwilling to entertain offers for third baseman Manny Machado and centerfielder Adam Jones, but pitchers Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Darren O’Day could be on the trading block. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The San Diego Padres could use pitchers Brandon Maurer, Ryan Buchter and Kirby Yates as possible trade pieces. (AJ Cassavell, MLB.com)

Injuries

• Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Blaine Boyer on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain.

• Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is day-to-day with a right knee injury.

• Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano could miss next turn in rotation after exiting last start on July 15 due to neck stiffness.

• Washington Nationals transferred pitcher Joe Ross from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

• New York Yankees transferred pitcher Michael Pineda from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with a right UCL injury.

• Colorado Rockies placed pitcher Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.

