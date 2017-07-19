These are the five best contracts in baseball

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

The White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs last week and trading Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees on Tuesday.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Giants are seeing interest in two members of their pitching staff: starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija and reliever Hunter Strickland. (Henry Schulman, San Francisco Chronicle)

• The Chicago Cubs could be leading candidate for Orioles relief pitcher Zach Britton. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

•The Mets are willing to include cash in trades to secure better prospects. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• In need of starting pitching, the Rockies haver reached out to the Orioles about Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Astros are still the favorites to land A's pitcher Sonny Gray, but the Royals are very aggressive on him and Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Yankees have reached out to the Mets about both infielder Lucas Duda and pitcher Addison Reed. Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

Injuries

• Houston Astros placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day disabled list with a torn ligament in left thumb.

• The Angels say that an MRI revealed a Grade 1 MCL sprain in outfielder Cameron Maybin’s right knee.

• Minnesota Twins placed pitcher Phil Hughes on the 60-day disabled list with thoracic outlet syndrome.

• Milwaukee Brewers placed catcher Stephen Vogt on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee sprain.

• Cincinnati Reds placed pitcher Scott Feldman on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation.