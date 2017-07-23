MLB

Clayton Kershaw Exits Start After Two Innings With Lower Back Tightness

0:29 | MLB
Clayton Kershaw Exits Start With Lower Back Tightness
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was injured with lower back tightness in the second inning of Sunday afternoon's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Manager Dave Roberts and the team trainer went out to the mound to check on Kershaw after a pitch to Tyler Flowers with two outs but he stayed in the game to end the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, Trayce Thompson pinch-hit for Kershaw. Ross Stripling entered the game in the third inning.

Kershaw finished the day with two innings pitches, no runs and no hits. It is his shortest start since May 17, 2014.

The Dodgers have reportedly been interested in Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish as the trade deadline nears.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters