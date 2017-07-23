Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was injured with lower back tightness in the second inning of Sunday afternoon's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Manager Dave Roberts and the team trainer went out to the mound to check on Kershaw after a pitch to Tyler Flowers with two outs but he stayed in the game to end the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, Trayce Thompson pinch-hit for Kershaw. Ross Stripling entered the game in the third inning.

Kershaw finished the day with two innings pitches, no runs and no hits. It is his shortest start since May 17, 2014.

The Dodgers have reportedly been interested in Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish as the trade deadline nears.