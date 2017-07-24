MLB

The Mariners Put a Tree in the Leftfield Seats Because James Paxton Is Pitching

Dan Gartland
Mariners pitcher James Paxton is 6'4" and from Canada. In the creatively challenged world of Major League Baseball, this led to a logical nickname: Big Maple.

Somewhere along the line, some M’s fans got the idea to give Big Maple his own Felix Hernandez-style cheering section in the leftfield cheap seats. They had a big “Maple Grove” banner and custom “eh” signs.

Unlike Hernandez’s “King’s Court,” the Maple Grove is entirely the idea of some superfans. The Mariners did, however, lend a little support in the form of an actual maple tree for Monday night’s game against the Red Sox. 

This is the part where, as a Yankee fan, I’m required to mention that the tree is located approximately where Aaron Judge hit a home run on Friday night

