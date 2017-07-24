Mariners pitcher James Paxton is 6'4" and from Canada. In the creatively challenged world of Major League Baseball, this led to a logical nickname: Big Maple.

Somewhere along the line, some M’s fans got the idea to give Big Maple his own Felix Hernandez-style cheering section in the leftfield cheap seats. They had a big “Maple Grove” banner and custom “eh” signs.

Unlike Hernandez’s “King’s Court,” the Maple Grove is entirely the idea of some superfans. The Mariners did, however, lend a little support in the form of an actual maple tree for Monday night’s game against the Red Sox.

This is /exactly/ what it looks like. pic.twitter.com/vNp7HBnkCh — All-Star Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) July 25, 2017

This is the part where, as a Yankee fan, I’m required to mention that the tree is located approximately where Aaron Judge hit a home run on Friday night.