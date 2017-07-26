MLB

The Chicago Cubs World Series Baby Boom Is Underway

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Get ready for a lot of babies with names like Ivy, Addison, Clark, Wrigley and maybe a Schwarber? The Chicago Cubs World Series baby boom is underway.

It is about nine months since the Cubs won the World Series on November 2 and Chicago-area hospitals are noticing a spike in births, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Dr. Melissa Dennis, the vice chairwoman of obstetrics and gynecology at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, may not be able to scientifically link th end of a 108-year World Series drought to the births but she did note that July 26 is exactly 38 weeks after Game 7. Average pregnancies are between 38 and 40 weeks.

The number of babies have started to increase since the Cubs' playoff run started on October 7 so some newborns are arriving in July.

In 2013, a study by the British Medical Journal found that sporting success does lead to an increased birth rate when they examined FC Barcelona's win over Chelsea in 2009.

The Cubs and Advocate Health Care will track "World Championship Babies" at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Parents will be offered complimentary newborn fan club membership.

