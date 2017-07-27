MLB

Watch: Adrian Beltre Ejected For Moving On-Deck Circle

Adrian Beltre is not here to follow your rules.

In the eighth inning of the Rangers game against the Marlins, Beltre was asked to move into the on-deck circle. His response? The greatest response possible to such an arbitrary request.

The Rangers were trailing by 12 runs at the time, so it's easy to understand why Beltre didn't care too much. It is a bit odd though since the third baseman is just four hits away from 3,000 and was three-for-three on the night.

Either way, Beltre will most likely still reach 3,000 hits pretty soon, and we were all treated to arguably the coolest ejection possible.

