Watch: Adrian Beltre Ejected For Moving On-Deck Circle

Adrian Beltre is not here to follow your rules.

In the eighth inning of the Rangers game against the Marlins, Beltre was asked to move into the on-deck circle. His response? The greatest response possible to such an arbitrary request.

Adrian Beltre was told to move into the on-deck circle, so he moved the on-deck circle over to him and was ejected for it pic.twitter.com/PfYIxlFkCo — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) July 27, 2017

The Rangers were trailing by 12 runs at the time, so it's easy to understand why Beltre didn't care too much. It is a bit odd though since the third baseman is just four hits away from 3,000 and was three-for-three on the night.

Either way, Beltre will most likely still reach 3,000 hits pretty soon, and we were all treated to arguably the coolest ejection possible.