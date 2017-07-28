The Nationals acquired left fielder Howie Kendrick from the Phillies on Friday. Philadelphia will receive left-handed pitching prospect McKenzie Mills and international amateur signing bonus pool space in return.

The move was first reported by Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The 34-year-old Kendrick has played in just 39 games this season, but he is hitting .340 and has a .397 on-base percentage. Kendrick provides some much-needed outfield relief for the Nationals; outfielders Adam Eaton, Jayson Werth and Michael Taylor are all on the disabled list.

Washington has a 13.5 game lead in the NL East.