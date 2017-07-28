MLB

Watch: Diamondbacks Pitcher Robbie Ray Hit in Head with Line Drive

1:02 | MLB
Ivan Rodriguez: What Will Rangers Do With Yu Darvish?
Daniel Rapaport
31 minutes ago

Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray was hit in the head with a line drive against the Cardinals on Friday night. 

In the second inning, Luke Voit connected with a 94 mile per hour fastball. The ball that hit Ray directly in the head had an exit velocity of 108.1 miles per hour, and Ray dropped to the ground ground immediately. He was tended to for several minutes before he was carted off the field. Ray managed to stand under his own power and waved to the St. Louis crowd, which gave him a standing ovation. 

Ray is having a breakout season. The 25-year-old entered Friday's game with a 3.15 ERA and 149 strikeouts, the fourth-most total in the majors. 

