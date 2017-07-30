MLB

Watch: Rangers’ Adrian Beltre Records 3,000th Career Hit

MLB
Rangers' Adrian Beltre Records 3,000th Career Hit
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre reached 3,000 career hits during Sunday's game against Baltimore.

With a double off Orioles pitcher Wade Miley in the fourth inning, Beltre broke the threshold. The 38-year-old became the 31st player and the first Dominican player ever to reach the milestone. 

Beltre's hit tied him with Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente on the all-time list. 

The four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner's first major league hit came on June 24, 1998 when he slapped an RBI double against Angels pitcher Chuck Finley.

Beltre broke into the majors at age 19 with the Dodgers and has since enjoyed a long career, having spent the majority of it as one of the league’s top third basemen.

