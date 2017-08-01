Austin Jackson just made one of the best catches you'll ever see.

With the Indians up 7-5 on the Red Sox in the bottom of the fifth, Hanley Ramirez connected on what he was sure was a home run. Austin Jackson had other ideas.

That is just insane. Those type of jump-over-the-wall, fall-into-bullpen catches are the stuff of minor leagues. For Jackson to do that in a clutch moment in Fenway Park is absolutely remarkable, and this a catch we'll remember for years.

If you're wondering about the legality of that catch, the umpires did indeed make the right choice by calling Ramirez out. From Rule 7.04(c):

"If a fielder, after having made a legal catch, should fall into a stand or among spectators or into the dugout or any other out-of-play area while in possession of the ball after making a legal catch, or fall while in the dugout after making a legal catch, the ball is dead and each runner shall advance one base, without liability to be put out, from his last legally touched base at the time the fielder fell into, or in, such out-of-play area."

The catch was made just feet away from where Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed Aaron Judge of a homer just a few weeks ago.

Another Aaron Judge homer?

Not on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s watch. pic.twitter.com/sFTMKkoPIa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 17, 2017

Which is your pick for catch of the year?