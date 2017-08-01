New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has emerged as the franchise's biggest active star and possibly the next face of baseball. Why does the best player wear such a high jersey number?

Judge wears No. 99 because he was given that number during spring training in 2016.

"They gave it to me in spring training and it just kind of stuck with me a little bit," Judge told NJ.com.

Judge also wore No. 99 as a member of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees in Triple A.

Former reliever Brian Bruney was the last Yankee to wear No. 99 before Judge. Charlie Keller also wore No. 99 in 1952 and was the first player in MLB history to wear it.