The Baltimore Orioles are might are becoming regulars at turning triple plays.

In the second inning of their game against the Detroit Tigers, the Orioles turned their second triple play of the season.

5-4-3 triple play — the second triple play of the season for the O's pic.twitter.com/PAoBWcZwwS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 4, 2017

On May 2, the Orioles had a triple play against the Boston Red Sox. That one however, was not as smooth as the one orchestrated by Manny Machado, Jonathon Schoop and Chris Davis on Thursday.

Last season the White Sox had three triple plays, and prior to that, the 2007 Phillies were the last team with two triple plays in one year.