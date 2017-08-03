MLB

Watch: Orioles Turn Their Second Triple Play Of Season

MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Khadrice Rollins
20 minutes ago

The Baltimore Orioles are might are becoming regulars at turning triple plays.

In the second inning of their game against the Detroit Tigers, the Orioles turned their second triple play of the season.

On May 2, the Orioles had a triple play against the Boston Red Sox. That one however, was not as smooth as the one orchestrated by Manny Machado, Jonathon Schoop and Chris Davis on Thursday.

Last season the White Sox had three triple plays, and prior to that, the 2007 Phillies were the last team with two triple plays in one year.

